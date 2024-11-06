Fantasy Football
Jarrett Patterson headshot

Jarrett Patterson Injury: Full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Patterson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Patterson didn't play in Houston's Week 9 loss to the Jets due to a concussion sustained the week prior, but Wednesday's full practice indicates that he's almost past the issue. The second-year pro must still pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for the Texans' Week 10 matchup against the Lions.

Jarrett Patterson
Houston Texans
