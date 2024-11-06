Jarrett Patterson Injury: Full go for Wednesday
Patterson (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Patterson didn't play in Houston's Week 9 loss to the Jets due to a concussion sustained the week prior, but Wednesday's full practice indicates that he's almost past the issue. The second-year pro must still pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up for the Texans' Week 10 matchup against the Lions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now