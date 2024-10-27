Jarrett Patterson Injury: Ruled out due to concussion

Patterson suffered a concussion during Sunday's Week 8 game against the Colts and has been ruled out from returning.

Patterson began the game on the bench but entered at left guard in the first half in place of the struggling Kenyon Green. However, with Patterson done for the day, Green has reentered the contest. The Texans play on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, so it might be difficult for Patterson to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time to suit up for that game against the Jets.