Jarrett Patterson Injury: Won't play in Week 9
Patterson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Jets.
Patterson was unable to practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Texans' Week 8 win over the Colts, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Thursday night. Expect 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green to get the starting nod at left guard while Patterson is sidelined in Week 9.
