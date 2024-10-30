Fantasy Football
Jarrett Patterson headshot

Jarrett Patterson Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 12:55pm

Patterson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Jets.

Patterson was unable to practice all week after sustaining a concussion in the Texans' Week 8 win over the Colts, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Thursday night. Expect 2022 first-round pick Kenyon Green to get the starting nod at left guard while Patterson is sidelined in Week 9.

Jarrett Patterson
Houston Texans
