Jarrett Patterson headshot

Jarrett Patterson News: Clears concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Patterson (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Detroit.

Patterson was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 8, which forced him to be sidelined in Week 9 against the Jets. Patterson was a full practice participant all week, and he cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols by an independent neurologist. The 2023 sixth-round pick should start at left guard for Sunday's game.

Jarrett Patterson
Houston Texans
