Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jarrett Patterson headshot

Jarrett Patterson News: Clears protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 7:25am

Patterson (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Detroit.

Patterson was diagnosed with a concussion Week 8, which forced him out for the Week 9 loss to the Jets. He was a full practice participant all week, and after gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, he's exited the five-step concussion protocol. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame is expected to start at center while Juice Scruggs moves to left guard, replacing Kenyon Green (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve.

Jarrett Patterson
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now