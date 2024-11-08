Jarrett Patterson News: Clears protocol
Patterson (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Detroit.
Patterson was diagnosed with a concussion Week 8, which forced him out for the Week 9 loss to the Jets. He was a full practice participant all week, and after gaining clearance from an independent neurologist, he's exited the five-step concussion protocol. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame is expected to start at center while Juice Scruggs moves to left guard, replacing Kenyon Green (shoulder), who was placed on injured reserve.
