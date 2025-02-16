Jarrett Stidham News: Logs four rushes in 2024

Stidham did not attempt a throw across four regular-season games in 2024 but did register four carries for five yards.

Stidham spent the entire 2024 campaign as the Broncos' backup quarterback after losing out to Bo Nix for the starting job during training camp. All of his appearances came in relief and the most snaps he played was in Week 18 against the Chiefs (nine). Stidham is an unrestricted free agent and will likely serve as the QB2 wherever he ends up signing.