Jarrian Jones Injury: Tagged as questionable for Week 4

Jones (shoulder) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Jones sustained a shoulder injury during the Jaguars' Week 3 loss to the Bills. He was able to practice in a limited capacity all week, and he has given himself a shot at playing in Sunday's AFC South clash. Christian Braswell saw extended playing time at nickel corner after Jones was injured, and the former could be elevated from the Jags' practice squad in case the latter is unable to play Sunday.