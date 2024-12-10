Jarrian Jones News: Gets first sack as pro
Jones recorded five tackles (two solo) including 1.0 sacks and two passes defensed during Sunday's 10-6 win at Tennessee.
Jones was sent on a blitz on a third down early in the fourth quarter, and he burned the corner around right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere to tally his first career sack and force a Titans punt. He'll look to keep building on his promising rookie season in Week 15 versus the Jets.
