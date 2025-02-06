Jarvis Brownlee News: Earns starting gig as rookie
Brownlee made 75 tackles (46 solo) across 17 regular-season games with the Titans in 2024. He also had nine passes defensed, including one interception, plus one fumble recovery.
Brownlee claimed essentially an every-down role in the slot from Week 6 on, after the Titans' bye. The 2024 fifth-round pick isn't necessarily guaranteed to reprise a starting role during the 2025 campaign if Tennessee adds at the position, but he enters the offseason with an opportunity to solidify his standing.
