Jarvis Brownlee News: Good to go vs. Detroit

Brownlee (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Brownlee popped up on Friday's injury report due to an ankle injury, which earned him the questionable tag. The injury isn't serious enough to keep the rookie fifth-rounder off the field Sunday, and that's good news for the Titans, as L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is inactive for the contest. Brownlee took over the starting corner job after Chidobe Awuzie (groin) was placed on injured reserve in late September. Brownlee has played 100 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps over the past two games and has logged eight tackles (seven solo) and four passes defended over that span.