Jarvis Brownlee News: New career-high tackle total

Brownlee recorded six tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 34-10 loss at Buffalo.

Brownlee played in a starting role for his third straight game in Week 7 with Chidobe Awuzie (groin) on injured reserve, and in addition to his six tackles, he broke up multiple passes for the second straight week. His style of play won't always translate to IDP relevance, but he's making a case for more real-life snaps as the season carries on.