Jarvis Brownlee News: Plays Friday

Brownlee made one assisted tackle over six defensive snaps during Friday night's preseason game against the Buccaneers.

Brownlee played just 10 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps Friday. Former slot cornerback Michael Carter departed the Jets for the Eagles in late October via trade. With Carter no longer around, Brownlee is set to take over the starting role for the 2026 season. The prospective starter will likely play similarly few snaps in next Friday's preseason showdown with the Steelers.