Jarvis Brownlee News: Racks up nine tackles
Brownlee recorded nine tackles (six solo) during the Titans' loss Sunday versus Jacksonville.
Brownlee was questionable heading into Sunday's matchup due to a hip injury but ended up recording a season-high nine tackles. With Chidobe Awuzie playing in his first game since Week 3, Brownlee was moved over to the slot where he will likely continue to play for the remainder of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now