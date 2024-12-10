Fantasy Football
Jarvis Brownlee News: Racks up nine tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Brownlee recorded nine tackles (six solo) during the Titans' loss Sunday versus Jacksonville.

Brownlee was questionable heading into Sunday's matchup due to a hip injury but ended up recording a season-high nine tackles. With Chidobe Awuzie playing in his first game since Week 3, Brownlee was moved over to the slot where he will likely continue to play for the remainder of the campaign.

