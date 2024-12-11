Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jase McClellan headshot

Jase McClellan Injury: Shifts to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 1:38pm

McClellan (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 2024 sixth-round pick from Alabama missed two consecutive games with a knee injury before being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. McClellan will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season, having appeared in two games throughout his rookie campaign, recording 32 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Jase McClellan
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now