Jase McClellan Injury: Shifts to IR
McClellan (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 2024 sixth-round pick from Alabama missed two consecutive games with a knee injury before being placed on injured reserve Wednesday. McClellan will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season, having appeared in two games throughout his rookie campaign, recording 32 rushing yards on 13 carries.
