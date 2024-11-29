Jase McClellan Injury: Won't play against Bolts
McClellan (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
McClellan popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a knee injury, which was severe enough for him to not practice Friday. Avery Williams is slated to serve as the No. 3 running back Sunday behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier due to McClellan's injury.
