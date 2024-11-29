Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jase McClellan headshot

Jase McClellan Injury: Won't play against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

McClellan (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

McClellan popped up on Thursday's injury report as a limited practice participant due to a knee injury, which was severe enough for him to not practice Friday. Avery Williams is slated to serve as the No. 3 running back Sunday behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier due to McClellan's injury.

Jase McClellan
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now