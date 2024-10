McClellan (illness) is inactive ahead of Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

McClellan popped up on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday due to an illness, and it appears to be severe enough to keep him sidelined for Thursday's contest. His next chance at suiting up will be Week 6 against the Panthers. The rookie sixth-round pick has yet to play in a regular-season game this year.