Jase McClellan News: Gets eight touches in garbage time

McClellan rushed eight times for 15 yards during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

McClellan didn't log a snap until the Broncos took a 32-point lead in the fourth quarter. The rookie appeared in only one other game before Sunday, totaling five carries for 17 yards against Seattle in Week 7. Tyler Allgeier remains the primary backup to Bijan Robinson, leaving McClellan in a mop-up role.