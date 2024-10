McClellan rushed five times for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

McClellan made his NFL regular-season debut during garbage time of Sunday's blowout loss but failed to leave a lasting impression. Notably, the rookie played over Avery Williams, who's yet to log an offensive snap this season, but McClellan remains firmly behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier on the depth chart.