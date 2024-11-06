Ja'Sir Taylor Injury: Begins week with DNP
Taylor (lower leg) didn't practice Wednesday.
Taylor sustained an injury to his fibula in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns, so missing Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise. The third-year pro is likely in jeopardy of missing his third game of the season in Week 10's matchup against the Titans if he's unable to practice in at least a limited fashion either Thursday or Friday.
