Ja'Sir Taylor Injury: Iffy for Week 7

Taylor (leg) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Taylor has missed the Chargers' last two games due to a leg injury, but he could return for Week 7 after being a limited participant in all three practices this week. Across the first three games of the regular season, Taylor accumulated 11 tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery. Cam Hart and Elijah Molden are the only healthy corners heading into Monday's game with both Taylor and Kristian Fulton (hamstring) listed as questionable while Deane Leonard (hamstring) has been ruled out.