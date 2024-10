Taylor (leg) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

The Chargers' Week 5 bye gave Taylor additional time to recover after missing the team's Week 4 loss to the Chiefs with a leg injury. However, the third-year pro was still unable to practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday. Expect Cam Hart to see increased work in the Chargers' secondary in Taylor's stead.