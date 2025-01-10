Ja'Sir Taylor Injury: Season over with move to IR

The Chargers placed Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve Friday.

Taylor is dealing with an injury to his ribs, and he won't be eligible to return to action this season regardless of how deep the Chargers go in the playoffs. The third-year cornerback began the campaign as a starter but saw his role fluctuate throughout the season, and he played exclusively on special teams Week 18 versus Las Vegas. Eli Apple (hamstring) was activated off IR on Friday to take Taylor's spot on the active roster and to potentially serve as cornerback depth in Saturday's wild-card game against Houston.