Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja'Sir Taylor headshot

Ja'Sir Taylor Injury: Unlikely to play against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Taylor (rib) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Texans.

Taylor registered an LP/DNP/LP practice log this week due to a rib injury, and it appears the 2022 sixth-round pick is unlikely to take the field Saturday. Tony Jefferson, Tarheeb Still and Deane Leonard would all be candidates to see more work on special teams and in the secondary if Taylor is unable to play.

Ja'Sir Taylor
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now