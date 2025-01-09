Ja'Sir Taylor Injury: Unlikely to play against Houston

Taylor (rib) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Texans.

Taylor registered an LP/DNP/LP practice log this week due to a rib injury, and it appears the 2022 sixth-round pick is unlikely to take the field Saturday. Tony Jefferson, Tarheeb Still and Deane Leonard would all be candidates to see more work on special teams and in the secondary if Taylor is unable to play.