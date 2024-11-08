Fantasy Football
Ja'Sir Taylor News: Good to go against Tennessee

Taylor (lower leg) logged a full practice Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.

Taylor injured his fibula during the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns. He was unable to practice Wednesday, but he steadily increased his practice participation over the week and will be able to suit up for Sunday's game. Taylor has logged 14 tackles (10 solo), three pass breakups and one fumble recovery across six regular-season games.

