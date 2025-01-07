Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Bean headshot

Jason Bean News: Stays with Colts via futures deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Indianapolis signed Bean to a reserve/futures contract Monday.

Bean didn't suit up for any regular-season action as an undrafted rookie with the Colts in 2024, but he'll get a chance to continue his development with the team. Joe Flacco operated as the top backup to Anthony Richardson (back) in 2024 but is slated to become a free agent this offseason, as is No. 3 quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Jason Bean
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now