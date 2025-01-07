Jason Bean News: Stays with Colts via futures deal

Indianapolis signed Bean to a reserve/futures contract Monday.

Bean didn't suit up for any regular-season action as an undrafted rookie with the Colts in 2024, but he'll get a chance to continue his development with the team. Joe Flacco operated as the top backup to Anthony Richardson (back) in 2024 but is slated to become a free agent this offseason, as is No. 3 quarterback Sam Ehlinger.