Jason Brownlee News: Signs future deal with Kansas City

The Chiefs signed Brownlee to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reports.

Brownlee was signed to the Chiefs' practice squad Jan. 15 to give Kansas City depth at wide receiver during the postseason. He wasn't elevated to the active roster, but by signing a futures deal, Brownlee will be on Kansas City's 90-man roster when the new league year begins March 12. That allows him to work with the Chiefs' coaching staff during OTAs, minicamp and training camp and work to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 season.