Jason Myers News: Drills three kicks

Myers connected on two field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Packers.

Myers hit kicks from 45 and 48 yards, meaning he has now hit 13 of 16 kicks from beyond 40 yards (81.3 percent) and all nine tries from within 40 yards. He could struggle to get on the board in Week 16 against the Vikings, who have the league's fourth-ranked scoring defense.