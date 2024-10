Myers connected on a 38-yard field goal and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Bills.

Myers remains perfect this season on kicks from within 40 yards, hitting all six of his field-goal tries and all 20 extra-point attempts. He has a decent opportunity ahead with a Week 9 matchup versus the Rams, who have given up 24.8 points per game, 11th-most in the league.