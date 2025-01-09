Jason Myers News: Makes 26 field goals in 2024
Myers connected on 26 of 30 field-goal attempts (86.7 percent) and 37 of 40 extra-point tries through 17 games during the 2024 season.
Myers' field-goal percentage ranked 12th in the league among kickers that played at least 10 games. The 33-year-old kicker also connected on nine of 12 field-goal tries from beyond 50 yards. Myers has two years remaining on his contract and should be secure as the Seahawks' starter in 2025.
