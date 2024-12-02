Jason Myers News: Misfires another extra point

Myers hit both field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

Myers connected on both kicks from beyond 40 yards, including a 54-yarder. However, he has now missed an extra-point try in three of the last four games. It hasn't been a determining factor in any of the games thus far. Myers has hit 11 of 14 kicks from beyond 40 yards this season. He'll enjoy a dome atmosphere in Week 14 versus the Cardinals.