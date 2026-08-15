Jason Myers News: Misses field goal in preseason opener

Myers missed his only field-goal attempt from 45 yards out and made his only extra-point try in the Seahawks' 17-7 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Saturday.

The veteran kicker's miss went wide right late in the first half at the end of a 15-play march. Myers is coming off a 2025 regular season during which he recorded new career highs in made field goals (41) and field-goal attempts (48), and he also tied a career best with nine makes from 50-plus yards. Despite Saturday's miss, Myers is fully expected to serve as Seattle's placekicker again this season.