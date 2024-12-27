Jason Myers News: Perfect in win

Myers connected on both field-goal tries in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

Myers hit field goals from 27 and 50 yards to put together a perfect day in this low-scoring affair. The veteran kicker has hit 25 of 29 field-goal attempts (86 percent), including eight of 11 from 50 yards and beyond (72 percent). Myers will enjoy a dome atmosphere in the Week 18 matchup versus the Rams.