Jason Pinnock headshot

Jason Pinnock Injury: Back on injury report Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Pinnock (abdomen) was limited in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pinnock was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and wasn't even listed on the injury report, so this is a new issue for him. He'd previously missed practice reps with a knee injury. Pinnock has started all nine games this season, logging 43 tackles (28 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.

Jason Pinnock
New York Giants
