Jason Pinnock Injury: Back on injury report Thursday
Pinnock (abdomen) was limited in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Pinnock was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and wasn't even listed on the injury report, so this is a new issue for him. He'd previously missed practice reps with a knee injury. Pinnock has started all nine games this season, logging 43 tackles (28 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.
