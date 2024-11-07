Jason Pinnock Injury: Back on injury report Thursday

Pinnock (abdomen) was limited in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pinnock was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and wasn't even listed on the injury report, so this is a new issue for him. He'd previously missed practice reps with a knee injury. Pinnock has started all nine games this season, logging 43 tackles (28 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup.