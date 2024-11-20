Jason Pinnock News: Past abdomen issue

Pinnock (abdomen) was left off the Giants' injury report Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Pinnock missed the Giants' Week 10 loss to the Panthers due to an abdomen injury, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests that the team's Week 11 bye provided enough time to recover from the issue. Now that Pinnock is back at full health, he's expected to start alongside Tyler Nubin (back) as part of the Giants' top safety duo.