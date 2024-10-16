Jason Pinnock News: Past knee injury

Pinnock (knee) was left off the Giants' injury report Wednesday.

Pinnock sustained a knee injury in the Giants' Week 6 loss to the Bengals, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests he's already moved past the issue. The Pittsburgh product has recorded 28 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and defended one pass across the Giants' first six games. He's expected to start alongside Tyler Nubin in New York's secondary in Week 7, when the Giants host the Eagles.