Jason Pinnock News: Re-signs with Big Blue
The Giants signed Pinnock to a contract Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Pinnock started in seven of 17 regular-season games for the 49ers in 2025 and finished with 41 tackles (27 solo). He played for the Giants in three years prior, and while he served as an everyday starter in that period, Pinnock will likely operate more in a rotational role in 2026 behind Jevon Holland (knee) and Tyler Nubin (neck).
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