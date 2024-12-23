Jason Pinnock News: Secures eight stops Sunday

Pinnock posted eight tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in a 34-7 defeat against the Falcons in Week 16.

Pinnock finished second on the Giants in stops behind Darius Muasau (11). Pinnock's eight tackles were the second-most he's recorded in a game this season -- he had nine Week 2 against Washington. Though the fourth-year safety hasn't reached double-digit tackles in any contest on the campaign, he's established a reliable floor with at least five stops in each of his past eight games.