Jason Sanders News: Cut by Giants
The Giants released Sanders on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Sanders signed with the Giants as a free agent back in March, but he's now back on the free agent market with offseason workouts underway. The competition for the Giants' kicking job is now between Ben Sauls and rookie undrafted free agent Dominic Zvada, and Sanders will have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.
Jason Sanders
Free Agent
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