Jason Sanders headshot

Jason Sanders News: Joining G Men

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sanders is signing a one-year deal with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Sanders was Miami's kicker from 2018 to 2024, before missing the entire 2025 campaign with a hip injury. He returned to practice at the very end of the season, which suggests he should be back at full health a few months later. Sanders had a career year in 2024, converting 37 of 41 field-goal attempts for the Dolphins. His fantasy value in 2026 will depend on locking down the starting job and earning John Harbaugh's trust to try long kicks.

Jason Sanders
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app