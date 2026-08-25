Jason Sanders News: Looks likely to enter Week 1 as Jets' kicker

Sanders appears to be the frontrunner to open the season as the Jets' kicker after Cade York was waived Tuesday, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

The Jets brought in both Sanders and York on one-year deals earlier in the offseason to compete for the kicking job throughout training camp and the preseason. Sanders' longer track record of NFL success gave him an early edge in the job battle, and he ended up pulling away from York after converting both of his point-after attempts as well as field-goal attempts from 39 and 47 yards in the first two preseason contests. New York could still look to the free-agent or trade market over the next couple of weeks to bring in some new competition, but barring any other additions to the roster, Sanders will head into Week 1 as the Jets' kicker.