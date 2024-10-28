Jason Sanders News: Perfect in Week 8 loss

Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Cardinals.

Sanders was perfect for Miami in Tua Tagovailoa's return to the starting lineup, which despite resulting in a disappointing loss, featured the Dolphins' best scoring day of the season. The reliable placekicker has had at least two field-goal tries in six of seven appearances this season, and he'll hope for consistent opportunities again on the road against Buffalo in Week 9.