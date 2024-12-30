Jason Sanders News: Perfect in win over Cleveland

Sanders converted both of his field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

Sanders has been perfect on 25 consecutive field-goal attempts across his last 10 appearances. On the year, he boasts a 90 percent conversion rate (35 of 39) on field-goal tries and has made 24 of 26 PATs. He'll work to close out the regular season strong Week 18 at home against the Jets.