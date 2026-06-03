Jason Sanders News: Replacing Koo in New York

The Jets are signing Sanders and waiving Younghoe Koo, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sanders took just one day to find a new team after the Giants released him on Tuesday. He held down the placekicking job in Miami from 2018 to 2024, but after missing all of last season with a hip injury, Sanders may have to compete with Cade York (groin) for the Jets' placekicker job. York has been missing OTA practices due to a groin injury, so the Jets might even consider bringing in another kicker at some point.