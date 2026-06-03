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Jason Sanders News: Replacing Koo in New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Jets are signing Sanders and waiving Younghoe Koo, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Sanders took just one day to find a new team after the Giants released him on Tuesday. He held down the placekicking job in Miami from 2018 to 2024, but after missing all of last season with a hip injury, Sanders may have to compete with Cade York (groin) for the Jets' placekicker job. York has been missing OTA practices due to a groin injury, so the Jets might even consider bringing in another kicker at some point.

Jason Sanders
New York Jets
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