Jason Sanders News: Scores 17 points in Week 16 win

Sanders converted all five of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 29-17 win over the 49ers. He also made both of his extra-point tries.

Sanders accounted for more than half of Miami's total points during the Week 16 win, his most productive game of the 2024 campaign. The veteran is now three field goal conversions away from his career-best mark of 36, with Sunday's upcoming road matchup against the Browns representing his first of two remaining regular-season contests to set a new personal high tally.