Sanders converted three of four field-goal attempts during Sunday's 15-10 win over New England.

Sanders missed one field-goal try from 41 yards out, but he converted kicks from distances of 54, 47 and 32 yards away. He hasn't been afforded the chance to kick a PAT in three consecutive games. After a Week 6 bye, Sanders and the Dolphins will face off against the Colts on the road.