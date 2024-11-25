Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Avoids serious injury

Coach Dave Canales said Monday that Sanders (neck) avoided a serious injury in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sanders was, in fact, in the Panthers' team building Monday, which is a good sign after he was taken to the hospital for testing following the injury Sunday. The Panthers are still evaluating if Sanders will be able to play next Sunday against the Bucs, but it does sound like the rookie tight end will play again this season.