Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Leaves field on cart Sunday
Sanders (head/neck) was carted off the field during Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Sanders went head over heels at the end of a 10-yard catch and run when he took a low hit on the left sideline, with his helmet taking the brunt of the fall. He was placed on a backboard before needing a cart to go to the locker room. An official diagnosis isn't yet known, but Sanders had three catches (on three targets) for 49 yards when he departed just before halftime.
