Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Limited again Thursday

Sanders (groin/wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Sanders has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions while nursing a pair of injuries. He secured all six of his targets for 61 yards in Carolina's blowout 40-7 loss to the Commanders in Week 7, having yet again acted as one of the Panthers' lone bright spots on offense. If Sanders manages to suit up Sunday versus the Broncos, he'll work with Bryce Young under center rather than Andy Dalton (thumb).