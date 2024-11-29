Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Out this week
Sanders (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Sanders unsurprisingly hasn't practiced since suffering a serious-looking injury during last week's loss to the Chiefs. With his promising rookie season on hold, the Panthers figure to turn back to Tommy Tremble as their top tight end. Tremble played every snap on offense after Sanders' early departure last Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now