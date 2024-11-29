Fantasy Football
Ja'Tavion Sanders

Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Out this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Sanders (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Sanders unsurprisingly hasn't practiced since suffering a serious-looking injury during last week's loss to the Chiefs. With his promising rookie season on hold, the Panthers figure to turn back to Tommy Tremble as their top tight end. Tremble played every snap on offense after Sanders' early departure last Sunday.

Ja'Tavion Sanders
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
