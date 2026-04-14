Ja'Tavion Sanders Injury: Rehab going well
Panthers GM Dan Morgan said Tuesday that Sanders (fibula) has resumed running and making cuts in his rehab and could be ready for the start of OTAs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Sanders is recovering from surgery undergone to address a broken right fibula suffered late December. Across 13 regular-season appearances last year, the 2024 fourth-round pick secured 29 of 34 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown. Unless Carolina makes significant additions to the TE position in the 2026 NFL Draft or via free-agent signings, Sanders and Tommy Tremble will be positioned again operate as the team's top options at tight end.
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